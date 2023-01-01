Most anticipated web series of 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): 2023 has an exciting lineup of projects coming up and with so many series being made, fans are waiting for their favourite ones to hit the OTT platforms. While some new series are lined up this year, many are coming back with a sequel. Let's check out the most anticipated OTT series of the year.

1. Mirzapur 3



Team 'Mirzapur' wrapped up the shoot last month and fans have constantly been demanding an official announcement of the release date.

'Mirzapur' is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics.

The makers are yet to announce the release date although it's confirmed that the show will be out this year.

2. Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein 2



The series starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, and Saurabh Shukla has a massive fan following. Fans are waiting for the makers to come up with Season 2 and while the release date hasn't been confirmed by Netflix yet the second season is expected to be out this year.

Set in the fictional north Indian town of Onkara, the show's story follows a romantic simpleton, Vikrant, played by Tahir. He is an object of desire for Purva (Anchal), who will go to any lengths to get him.

In order to escape Purva's advances and clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha (Shweta), he goes down a dark path only to regret it later.

3. Made in Heaven 2



The hit Zoya Akhtar show was received by the audience exceptionally well and as per reports, the lead actor Sobhita Dhulipala has started dubbing for the second season of the show. The makers are yet to announce the release date however it is anticipated that the show will hit Amazon Prime this year.

Made In Heaven is a story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and lies. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the show is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and is written along with Alankrita Shrivastava. Akhtar, Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Prashant Nair served as directors for the nine episodes of the first season.

4. Farzi



The series will mark the OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor. He will be seen alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi in the show. It will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime.



The story revolves around a small-time artist working out of his grandfather's printing press who has designed the ultimate con job - a crime uniquely suited to him - and gets pulled into the murky, high-stakes world of all that it demands.

5. Family Man Season 3



Created by Raj and DK, the show revolves around the story of a middle-class family man who is also a world-class spy, Srikant Tiwari, ably portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee. The third season of the show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video this year, makers are yet to announce the show's release date.

6. Guns & Gulaabs



Inspired by the misfits of the world, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, 'Guns & Gulaabs' will reportedly feature Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. Netflix is yet to announce the final streaming date.

7. Squid Game Season 2



While it is still being anticipated whether the series will release this year or in 2014, Squid Game fans are excited about the show's renewal. The Netflix series' teaser was released in June 2022.

While Squid Game was only supposed to run for one season, its massive popularity has changed that. Lee Jung-Jae

will be back for Season 2. Lee's character Seong Gi-hun, otherwise known as Number 456, will be seeking revenge in the upcoming season, director Hwang Dong-Hyuk told Deadline earlier.

8. You Season 4



Your favourite psychological thriller 'You' will be back on Netflix on February 9.

The streamer officially unveiled that the season's first half will now broadcast on February 9 and Part 2 will do so one month later on March 9.

The plot of the series 'You' is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, and it revolves around the question "What would you do for love?". Penn Badgley plays the character of Joe Goldberg in the show, a man who will do almost anything for love.

At the end of season three, Joe left Madre Linda to look for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris. Moving ahead with Season 4 which is set in London, Joe adopts a new moniker, Professor Jonathan Moore. (ANI)

