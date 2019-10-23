Most cherished intro...love it: Shah Rukh Khan gives a sneak into David Letterman's show

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): With just two days left for the release of the special episode of David Letterman's show featuring Shah Rukh Khan on Netflix, King Khan already seems excited as he shared his "most cherished intro for any public appearance."

The actor put out the official trailer of the upcoming show on Twitter on Tuesday.

Right from the "cherished" introduction to featuring Letterman taking a stroll around SRK's house where he witnessed a sea of fans, the trailer features all the fun elements that will make you want for more. Letterman is left all stunned seeing the wave of fans as he said, "Wow, this kinda thing never happened around my house."

In their candid conversation, the two talk about family, films, fans and what not! And Shah Rukh even revealed that he is learning Italian cooking for his fans.

Sharing the same on the micro-blogging site, he wrote, "As always Letterman so erudite...so eloquent... "You don't even know, eh, may be you do know, but this is eh, I don't know, you know what I'm talking about..." my most cherished intro for any public appearance...love it."

This comes a week after the 'Raees' actor posted yet another trailer of the show revealing that this was the time when he had "the most fun being interviewed."

Khan first revealed in May that he will be Letterman's special guest on the new season which started airing on May 31 on Netflix this year.

The exclusive interview is set to sail on Friday, October 25. (ANI)