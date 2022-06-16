Mothers and patience go hand-in-hand, watch viral video for proof

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Mothers are the epitome of patience can be best described by this viral video doing the rounds on social media, which shows a lioness constantly getting disturbed by her cubs who just wouldn't let her drink water in peace.

"Only God has more patience than mothers VC: Extremenature." tweeted Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer.



The adorable video has garnered over 25k likes and received more than 35k views on Twitter.

Only god has more patience than mothers

VC: Extremenature pic.twitter.com/JYp7lCAiOW — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 14, 2022



The 1:27-minute clip shows the lioness trying to drink from a waterbody. However, her mischievous cubs keep on attempting to annoy her. One of the three cubs can be spotted tugging her tail while another jumps on top of another, while the lioness keeps on drinking water. The third cub climbs on top of the lioness while the other two remain fascinated by their mother's tail, engrossed in playing with it.

The lioness seemed to be quite patient while dealing with her cubs. All she did was put her tail up occasionally in a bid to stop her cubs from tugging at it. After the lioness quenches her thirst, she walks away as her cubs follow her, still trying to grab their mother's tail.

Soon after the video emerged on social media, Twitter got flooded with reactions. Netizens appreciated the patience of a mother.

'True things' wrote a Twitter user.



"Super cute... It's not easy being a mom. If it were easy, fathers would do it." wrote another.



"After all, mother is mother only." commented a third Twitterati.



(ANI)