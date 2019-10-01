MTV EMAs nominations: Ariana Grande leads the pack!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): The nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) witnessed singer Ariana Grande leading the pack with a handful of seven including the best artist and best video categories!
Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish followed Grande in the list with a total of six nominations each. J Balvin stood third with five while Lizzo and Taylor Swift with four each, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The 2019 EMAs are all set to take place in Seville, Spain on November 3. The event will be aired live on MTV in about 180 countries.
Here's a look at the full list of nominations:
Ariana Grande- thank u, next
Billie Eilish- Bad Guy
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus- Old Town Road (Remix)
Rosalia, J Balvin ft. El Guincho- Con Altura
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco- ME!
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande- 7 rings
Billie Eilish- Bad Guy
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus- Old Town Road (Remix)
Post Malone, Swae Lee- Sunflower
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello- Senorita
BTS, Halsey Boy- With Luv
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus- Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus- Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
ROSALIA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho- Con Altura
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello- Senorita
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha- Call You Mine
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best Alternative
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Look
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALIA
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Lede
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalia
Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Ed Sheeran
Little Mix (Social Wildcard Winner)
Lil Nas X
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
(ANI)
