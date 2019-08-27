MTV VMAs 2019: Here's the full list of winners

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): The much-awaited MTV VMAs were handed out on Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The glamourous night was hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, reported E! news.

The award night also included some much-awaited performances by Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and Jonas Brothers.

Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' won the video of the year. The best new artist award was won by Billie Eilish while the song of the year was given to Lil Nas X.

Here is a complete list of the winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down' - Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande - Republic Records



SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road (Remix)' - Columbia Records



BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell(r)

Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records



BEST COLLABORATION

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Senorita' - Island Records



PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records



BEST POP

Jonas Brothers - 'Sucker' - Republic Records



BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B - 'Money' - Atlantic Records



BEST R&B

Normani ft. 6lack - 'Waves' - Keep Cool/RCA Records



BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey - 'Boy With Luv' - Columbia Records



BEST LATIN

ROSALIA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - 'Con Altura' - Columbia Records



BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha - 'Call You Mine' - Disruptor/Columbia Records



BEST ROCK

Panic! At The Disco - 'High Hopes' - Elektra Music Group



VIDEO FOR GOOD

Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down' - Republic Records



BEST DIRECTION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road (Remix)' - Columbia Records - Directed by Calmatic



BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - 'ME!' - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX



BEST EDITING

Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy' - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Editing by Billie Eilish



BEST ART DIRECTION

Ariana Grande - '7 Rings' - Republic Records - Art Direction by John Richoux



BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

ROSALIA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - 'Con Altura' - Columbia Records - Choreography by Charm La'Donna



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Senorita' - Island Records - Cinematography by Scott Cunningham



SONG OF SUMMER

Ariana Grande and Social House -- 'Boyfriend'

(ANI)

