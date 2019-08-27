MTV VMAs 2019: Here's the full list of winners

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): The much-awaited MTV VMAs were handed out on Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
The glamourous night was hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, reported E! news.
The award night also included some much-awaited performances by Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and Jonas Brothers.
Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' won the video of the year. The best new artist award was won by Billie Eilish while the song of the year was given to Lil Nas X.
Here is a complete list of the winners:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down' - Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande - Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road (Remix)' - Columbia Records
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell(r)
Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Senorita' - Island Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST POP
Jonas Brothers - 'Sucker' - Republic Records
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B - 'Money' - Atlantic Records
BEST R&B
Normani ft. 6lack - 'Waves' - Keep Cool/RCA Records
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey - 'Boy With Luv' - Columbia Records
BEST LATIN
ROSALIA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - 'Con Altura' - Columbia Records
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha - 'Call You Mine' - Disruptor/Columbia Records
BEST ROCK
Panic! At The Disco - 'High Hopes' - Elektra Music Group
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down' - Republic Records
BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road (Remix)' - Columbia Records - Directed by Calmatic
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - 'ME!' - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING
Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy' - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Editing by Billie Eilish
BEST ART DIRECTION
Ariana Grande - '7 Rings' - Republic Records - Art Direction by John Richoux
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
ROSALIA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - 'Con Altura' - Columbia Records - Choreography by Charm La'Donna
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Senorita' - Island Records - Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
SONG OF SUMMER
Ariana Grande and Social House -- 'Boyfriend'
(ANI)
MTV VMAs 2019: Here's the full list of winners
ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:39 IST
Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): The much-awaited MTV VMAs were handed out on Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.