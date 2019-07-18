Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan arrested for 'objectionable' videos

Mumbai (India), July 18 (ANI): Actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by Mumbai's Cyber Crime Police on Thursday for allegedly creating and uploading "objectionable" videos "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc and creating hatred among public at large".

The police had received a complaint against the Ex-Big Boss contestant along with few videos which have gone viral on social media, said a press release.

A case has been registered against him under Indian Penal Code's Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc.) and Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) along with Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

Further investigation is being carried out by Cyber Crime Police Station, Mumbai.

It is not for the first time that the actor has made headlines, last year he was arrested for possessing banned narcotic substance. He was arrested by Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police with of 8 ecstasy tablets.

The 39-year-old's past credits in Bollywood include, 'Allah Ke Banday', 'Singham Returns', 'Rakhta Charitra' and 'Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap'. (ANI)

