Katy Perry and Prince Charles (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Katy Perry and Prince Charles (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Mumbai: Katy Perry wishes Prince Charles on 71st birthday

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:34 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): Pop singer Katy Perry, who is currently spending time in India for an upcoming music festival, penned a sweet birthday note for Prince Charles after meeting him on Thursday in Mumbai.
The Prince of Wales who turned 71 today is on a three-day trip to India. He met the 35-year-old singer in an event, organised to discuss the "solutions to making India a more wonderful place".
The singer shared a snap on her Instagram with the UK's Prince Charles wherein the two can be seen all smiles.
Clad in a floral light blue dress, Perry wrote, "Happiest 71st His Royal Highness Prince Charles! It was a pleasure spending a little time with you and many brilliant Indian minds looking for incredible solutions to making India a more wonderful place through your organisation @thebritishasiantrust."
The 'Roar' singer who has returned to India after a long gap of seven years also expressed gratitude on making her a part of the discussion involving sustainability and climate change.
"I am so glad some of the focus is on sustainability and solutions to protecting the environment. Thank you to @adarpoonawalla and @natasha.poonawalla for inviting me to the conversation last night," she added.
The singer has vacationed in the country back in 2010 along with her former husband Russell Brand. During their trip, they visited the Taj Mahal, Agra, where Brand reportedly proposed her for the marriage.
However, this is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India.
Whereas the Prince visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and Indian Meteorological Department in Delhi on Wednesday.
He will also present a Commonwealth 'Points of Light' award to an Indian winner for her exemplary contribution to the field of social development that involves upliftment of disabled children, family counseling and therapy sessions, a British High Commission statement said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:08 IST

Don't not heed needless rumours, Lata Mangeshkar getting better,...

Mumbai (India), Nov 14 (ANI): The health condition of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is stable and getting better, her family said on Thursday with a request not to heed rumours.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:12 IST

Demi Lovato hints about new project down pipeline

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato recently piqued the curiosity of her fans by teasing about her upcoming project which is still in the pipeline.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 19:36 IST

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton gushes over each other at CMA Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Gwen Stefani and songwriter Blake Shelton gushed over each other at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday in Tennessee just days after they both won trophies at the People's Choice Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:54 IST

'Seberg' trailer: Kristen Stewart gets harassed by FBI in the film

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Makers of the film released the trailer of upcoming film 'Seberg' where actor Kristen Stewart is seen monitored and harassed by the FBI.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:52 IST

Trial of Harvey Weinstein may last up to two months

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The jury in the upcoming trial of Harvey Weinstein was told that the case of producer will last up to two months.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:45 IST

Charlize Theron, Adam McKay to receive honours at Costume...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The Costume Designers Guild on Wednesday decided to bestow the Spotlight Award to Charlize Theron, Distinguished Collaborator Award to Adam McKay and Distinguished Service Award to Mary Ellen Fields at this year's Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:40 IST

Miranda Lambert attends CMAs with Brendan McLoughlin

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Miranda Lambert walked the red carpet for 2019 CMA (Country Music Association) Awards in Nashville with husband and Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin by her side on Wednesday(Local Time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:34 IST

Jennifer Lopez gets nostalgic at Oscar Actress Roundtable

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): It was a starry night when actors like Jennifer Lopez joined Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, Lupita Nyong'o and Awkwafina for the Oscar Actress Roundtable.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:32 IST

Here's how B-Town celebs cherished childhood memories on Children's Day

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Children's day, B-towners flooded the internet with wishes on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:41 IST

Antonio Banderas reveals how he used his heart attack to fuel performance

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Actor Antonio Banderas recently made a shocking revelation that he used his heart attack to fuel his performance in 'Pain and Glory.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:05 IST

Quentin Tarantino talks about his future plans of writing and directing

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): After delivering his latest hit film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' director Quentin Tarantino is spending time with his other passion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:38 IST

Salman Khan shares video of 'Hud Hud Dabangg' song

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): 'Chulbul Panday' Salman Khan is here again with the video of much-awaited, the 'Hud Hud Dabang' song from the movie 'Dabangg3'.

Read More
iocl