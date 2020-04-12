Mumbai Police urge people to use masks with a filmy twist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Sunday highlighted the importance of wearing masks with a witty and filmy twist.

On Twitter, the Mumbai Police posted a video of an iconic scene from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Main Hoon Na'.

In the video, Khan is seen acing the backward bend just to protect himself from actor Satish Shah's spit in the scene.

"@iamsrk wouldn't need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!" Mumbai Police tweeted along with the video.

The unique attempt of Mumbai Police to urge people to use masks to protect themselves from coronavirus was shared widely across the medium.

India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 8,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Of these, 7,409 are active COVID-19 cases and 764 cases have recovered/discharged. The toll due to the virus in the country has risen to 273. (ANI)

