'Nancy Drew' spinoff 'Tom Swift' casts Tian Richards in lead role

Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): Actor Tian Richards has joined the cast of the upcoming 'Nancy Drew' spinoff titled 'Tom Swift' at the CW.

According to Variety, Richards who will be playing the lead role in the project, will make his first appearance as the character in an upcoming episode of 'Nancy Drew'.

The spinoff would revolve around Swift, who is expected to crash into one of Drew's investigations, an event which she interprets as supernatural and he believes to be cosmically paranormal.

The standalone series would follow the titular black, gay, billionaire inventor who enters the world of sci-fi conspiracy after the shocking disappearance of his father. He begins a quest to unravel the truth leaving his privileged and comfortable lifestyle behind as he fights to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group determined to stop him.



The potential spinoff was first announced as being in development back in October. Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau, showrunner and co-creator of 'Nancy Drew' respectively, co-created the project with Cameron Johnson and will write and executive produce.

Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire will also executive produce. CBS Studios, which produces 'Nancy Drew', will serve as the studio.

Meanwhile, Richards was recently seen in 'Burden', opposite Forest Whitaker, which was an official selection at the Sundance Film Festival. His other credits include Netflix's 'Dumplin' with Jennifer Aniston, 'Being Mary Jane', 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks' with Oprah Winfrey, and 'A Bad Mom's Christmas'. (ANI)





