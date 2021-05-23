Naomi Campbell celebrates first birthday as mom

Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): Just a few days after announcing the arrival of her baby girl, legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell expressed her happiness of being a mother while celebrating her 51st birthday.

The runway icon took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby. She captioned it as, "BLESSED AND GRATEFUL," while also tagging her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell in the post.





Many of the star's friends dropped sweet messages in the comments section to mark her birthday.

"There she is!!!!! Best birthday gift ever," Andy Cohen responded, while celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ANGEL !!! I Love you mama."

It's safe to say Naomi already received the best early birthday present. Earlier this week, she announced the arrival of her daughter on May 18.

At this time, the supermodel is keeping details of her baby girl to herself. However, in recent years, she's opened up about wanting to start a family. (ANI)

