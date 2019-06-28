Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell reveals she can go days without eating

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Intermittent fasting and various eating diet plans are a major trend these days, with more and more people adopting unhealthy ways to lose weight. However, supermodel Naomi Campbell takes it a step further occasionally by going without eating for days.
The 49-year-old model spoke about her unusual eating habits and workout routines on a recent episode of the U.K. talk show 'Lorraine' and said that she decides when to eat based on how she is feeling that day, reported People.
In her defense, she also stated that she doesn't "starve" herself.
"I eat when I feel like it. I don't starve myself. If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it and just do water or juice. Depends how I feel," she said.
Campbell said that she doesn't feel like eating on the warmer days.
"In the heat, sometimes I don't eat, I just want to do juice. It's too hot. It's never planned. It could be one day, it could be two days a week. It's just when I feel like it," she said of her unusual eating pattern.
Campbell also workouts, but said that she only started doing it within the last few years.
"I got into working out two years ago. I like it. Not so much machines. Like, circuit training. It's not the same. I need to keep doing different things and I have a great trainer called Joe that I love working out with. I also work out here at [London gym] BXR, and kind of a community of trainers that come under Joe that work with me around the world when I travel, so I get to keep it up. Mostly also, it's good for your mind," she said.
The model is a vegetarian, and told Harper's Bazaar in 2014 that she "juice cleanses two or three times per week."
In 2010, Campbell told talk-show host Oprah Winfrey that she goes on a restrictive diet, the Master Cleanse, three times a year. The program, also known as the Lemonade Diet, is food-free, and only includes three drinks -- a lemonade with cayenne pepper and maple syrup, a salt water drink and a laxative tea.
"The most I've ever done it for is 18 days. It's good just to clean out your body once in a while," she said of the diet.
Famous singer-songwriter Beyonce also underwent the same diet in 2006. (ANI)

