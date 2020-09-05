Naomi Campbell sued for millions by billionaire ex Vladislav Doronin

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Billionaire businessman Vladislav Doronin has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against ex-girlfriend Naomi Campbell.

According to Page Six, in court documents obtained by TMZ, Doronin -- who dated Campbell from 2008-2013 - alleges that his supermodel ex is refusing to pay back a sum he loaned her over the years, though the exact amount remains unclear. He also claims she's still holding on to some unspecified belongings of his, worth in excess of USD 3 million.

Doronin earned his fortune as an international real estate developer and is the owner and chairman of Aman Resorts. While they were dating, he frequently treated Campbell - to yacht trips and getaways to his private home on Cleopatra Island in Turkey.

As per Page Six, recently, it was revealed that another man from Campbell's past - alleged 'fling' Mike Tyson -- may have pushed the runway diva out of his vehicle.

Comedian Chris Rock told Campbell during a YouTube chat, "I think Mike pushed you out of a moving car one night ... I think you gave somebody your number and he lost his head."

Campbell quipped: "You sure it wasn't me that pushed him? That's if I even got in the car with him ... It's a good thing we're all grown-ups today and we're family ... It's nice to see him blossom."

She added, "Those were fun times in New York ... can never go back to those." (ANI)

