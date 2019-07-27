Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts is "super thrilled" for 'GoT' prequel

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): How can actors keep calm when the whole world is awaiting the release of the prequel to the HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones'! While the prequel is in making, actor Naomi Watts revealed that she is "super thrilled" to be a part of the show.
"I'm super thrilled," Variety quoted Watts as saying during the premiere of her latest film 'Luce'.
The upcoming untitled show recently wrapped up shooting in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Describing the people in the 'GoT' prequel world, Watts called them a bunch of "great people".
"It's such a great group of people. And they did such a great job," she said.
'GoT', the much-loved TV show aired its last episode in May this year on which Scott said, "It was one of the most phenomenal things that have happened on TV. I'm super excited. That's all I can say."
The filming began earlier in June and has author George R.R. Martin and Jane Goldman on board to make the show even more compelling.
Other notable names in the cast include Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp, and Tobu Regbo.
The pilot will be directed by SJ Clarkson, who will also serve as the executive producer along with James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray, Vince Gerardis, Daniel Zelman and co-executive producer Chris Symes. Martin and Goldman will also executive produce, with Goldman serving as showrunner.
However, the wait might seem longer as the show won't air until at least a year after the conclusion of 'GoT', HBO's Programming President Casey Bloys previously told Entertainment Weekly. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:45 IST

Canadian actor Gabe Khouth dies at 46

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Canadian actor Gabe Khouth, popularly known for his role in the show 'Once Upon a Time', passed away at the age of 46.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:40 IST

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who recently tied the knot in France for the second time, lost their dog, Waldo Picasso, in a car accident.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:19 IST

First look of Rachel Shelley and Heida Reed starrer 'Blank'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): The makers of science fiction 'Blank' have released the first look of the lead actresses- Rachel Shelley and Heida Reed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:50 IST

'Aladdin' becomes Will Smith's first biggest hit to cross $ 1 Billion

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' has crossed USD 1 billion mark making it Will Smith's biggest hit to enter USD 1 billion club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:31 IST

It's a wrap for Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D'

New Delhi (India), July 27 (ANI): After months of practice and drudgery, the shooting for Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' has finally come to an end!

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:27 IST

Heath Ledger never joked about 'Brokeback Mountain', recalls...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Late actor Heath Ledger never joked or accepted one about 'Brokeback Mountain' which featured a gay love story, said Jake Gyllenhaal while remembering his late co-actor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:19 IST

Newcomer Stephanie Cayo joins Mel Gibson in 'Force of Nature'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Actress Stephanie Cayo is all set to join Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth in the action movie 'Force of Nature'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:17 IST

Bella Thorne starrer 'Southland' begins shooting

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): The production of Bella Thorne starrer 'Southland' has begun in Oklahoma.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:00 IST

Andy Serkis, Helmer among candidates to helm 'Venom 2'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): As 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' entered the USD 1 billion club, Sony is now planning to get the 'Venom' sequel started and executives recently met with a handful of new directing candidates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:58 IST

Quentin Tarantino felt "nervous" directing Al Pacino

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Much of the hype in Quentin Tarantino's latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was around the leads Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, but Tarantino revealed he was "nervous" while directing 'The Godfather' star Al Pacino.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:30 IST

Mahershala Ali to star in 'Ramy' season 2

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Actor-rapper Mahershala Ali is set to join Hulu's comedy 'Ramy' for its second season, which is scheduled to premiere in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:26 IST

Alexandra Shipp joins Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Fassbender...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American actor Alexandra Shipp has earned a role alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Fassbender in 'Kung Fury 2'.

Read More
iocl