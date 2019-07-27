Naomi Watts is "super thrilled" for 'GoT' prequel

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): How can actors keep calm when the whole world is awaiting the release of the prequel to the HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones'! While the prequel is in making, actor Naomi Watts revealed that she is "super thrilled" to be a part of the show.

"I'm super thrilled," Variety quoted Watts as saying during the premiere of her latest film 'Luce'.

The upcoming untitled show recently wrapped up shooting in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Describing the people in the 'GoT' prequel world, Watts called them a bunch of "great people".

"It's such a great group of people. And they did such a great job," she said.

'GoT', the much-loved TV show aired its last episode in May this year on which Scott said, "It was one of the most phenomenal things that have happened on TV. I'm super excited. That's all I can say."

The filming began earlier in June and has author George R.R. Martin and Jane Goldman on board to make the show even more compelling.

Other notable names in the cast include Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp, and Tobu Regbo.

The pilot will be directed by SJ Clarkson, who will also serve as the executive producer along with James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray, Vince Gerardis, Daniel Zelman and co-executive producer Chris Symes. Martin and Goldman will also executive produce, with Goldman serving as showrunner.

However, the wait might seem longer as the show won't air until at least a year after the conclusion of 'GoT', HBO's Programming President Casey Bloys previously told Entertainment Weekly. (ANI)

