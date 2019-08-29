Naomie Harris joins 'The Third Day'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Naomie Harris has joined actor Jude Law in the upcoming HBO-Sky Studios co-production 'The Third Day'.

The six-part series will tell the story of Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast, where he encounters its secretive inhabitants and their strange rituals. Harris will play another outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but her arrival precipitates a battle to decide its fate, reported Variety.

The limited series will be split into two halves. The first half titled 'Summer' will focus on Sam, while the second half called 'Winter', will follow Harris' character. Marc Munden will direct the 'Summer' episodes and Philippa Lowthrope will helm the 'Winter'.

Harris bagged an Oscar and a Golden Globe nomination for her supporting role in the 2016 film 'Moonlight'.

She is currently in production of the James Bond film 'No Time to Die', reprising the role of Eve Moneypenny for the third time.

Her other recent film credits include 'Mowgli', 'Rampage', 'Collateral Beauty', 'Southpaw' and 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom'.

'The Third Day' will air in 2020 on HBO in the U.S. and on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV in the U.K. and Ireland.

'The Third Day' is the first original drama to be produced by Sky's new Sky Studios production house, in association with Utopia's Dennis Kelly, Plan B Entertainment and Punchdrunk International.

Apart from directing, Munden and Lowthrope will also serve as executive producers, with Adrian Sturges producing and Kit de Waal and Dean O'Loughlin as writers for the series.

The upcoming project is also the latest collaboration between HBO and Sky following the success of 'Chernobyl', with the period drama 'Catherine the Great', starring Helen Mirren, also in the works. (ANI)

