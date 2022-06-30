'Nash Bridges' actor Mary Mara's cause of death revealed

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): Mary Mara, the 'Nash Bridges,' 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan' actor, was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance, following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at that time. However, her cause of death has now been determined.

As per Deadline, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office autopsy report stated that Mara died of asphyxiation due to drowning. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said.



A family spokesman said Mara was staying at her sister Martha Mara's summer home in Syracuse when the accident happened. The property is located on the riverfront, just outside the Village of Cape Vincent in the Thousand Islands region where St. Lawrence separates Canada from the United States.

Mara was known for her work in scores of films and TV shows, and on the stage off-Broadway and in Los Angeles. She was a series regular, portraying Inspector Byrn Carson, for the first two seasons of CBS' Don Johnson-Cheech Marin police drama Nash Bridges. She might be best known for her recurring role as Loretta Sweet, a sympathetic, down-and-out prostitute and single mother, on the NBC series ER, as per Variety.

Mara is survived by her stepdaughter, Katie Mersola; her sister, Martha Mara; another sister and a brother-in-law, Susan Mara and Scott Dailey; and nephew, Christopher Dailey. (ANI)

