Nat Geo cancels 'Race To The Center Of The Earth' after first season

Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): The Disney owned broadcaster Nat geo has cancelled the big-budget adventure competition series 'Race To The Center Of The Earth' after the first season.

Deadline confirmed the news that the seven-episode series has been cancelled by the Disney owned broadcaster after the first season.

The series that comes from creators of 'The Amazing Race' -- Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri, pitted four teams of three against each other. The teams located in different parts of the world face a rigorous journey to be the first to reach the centre of the planet found in the middle of an ocean.



'Race To The Center Of The Earth' premiered on the linear cable network in March 2021 and later streamed via Disney plus from May.

The cast was made up of teams named Team North America - featuring work colleagues Dave Bacon, Paul Montague Jr. and Mindy Murphy, Team Russia - featuring police officers Jeremy Conkling, Angelina Fraize and Christopher Nelson, Team South America - featuring rock climbing friends Autumn Fryer, Jon Irwin and Sierra Knott and Team Southeast Asia - featuring teachers James Batey, Marilina Kim and Jay Wyatt.

The series was initially commissioned in early 2019 and featured close to 100 locations. Doganieri told Deadline last year that it was "probably the biggest challenge we have undertaken." The show marked Nat Geo's first move into the competition space.

'Race to the Center of the Earth' was produced by New Media Collective from a format by Plum Pictures for National Geographic. (ANI)

