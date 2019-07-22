Natalia Dyer dazzles on red carpet and Charlie Heaton can't take his eyes off her!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Actor Natalia Dyer graced the red carpet at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy recently and her boyfriend and actor Charlie Heaton couldn't look away!

The 'Stranger Things' actor dazzled in a vibrant red and green floral dress, paired with equally stunning burgundy heels, both of which are Dolce and Gabbana designs, reported E! News.

However, aside from the 22-year-old star's gorgeous look on Sunday, she was joined by her boyfriend and 'Stranger Things' co-star Heaton. He looked absolutely dapper in a charcoal pinstripe suit that he tied together with a beige button-down.

While the duo is extremely private about their relationship, they adorably and briefly displayed their romance on the red carpet. The 25-year-old actor couldn't keep his eyes off his girlfriend, and, at one point, leaned towards his leading lady as they posed for pictures together.

Additionally, the couple snapped a few portraits with Claudio Gubitosi, the artistic director and founder of the film festival.

Last week, the much-in-love couple put their love to the test as they quizzed each other with a lie detector for Vanity Fair. But even before they lovingly grilled each other, Dyer opened up about her relationship with her beau and what it's like to work with him.

"It's an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with. It's always really fun," she told Refinery 29 earlier this month, as cited by E! News.

She added, "We're really comfortable with each other. So we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before."

And while the pair have earlier packed on some PDA and shared about their relationship a bit more, Natalia explained that she still likes to keep her personal life private.

"That's something important to me -- with my family, with my friends, I really like to keep it for me," she said.

Additionally, Heaton opened up working with his lady love.

"You can break the walls down with your partner. Because we work in the same industry and have had similar trajectories, we've gone through it together," he told V Man magazine back in February, as cited by E! News.

"Sharing that does bring you closer. They understand something that maybe no one else would," he added.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in 2016, shortly after the series premiere of 'Stranger Things'.

However, they didn't confirm their relationship until October 2017, when they stepped out in New York City for the first time holding hands. (ANI)

