Natasha Lyonne hopes to fair well at Emmy's after receiving 13 nominations for Russian Doll

Washington D.C [USA], July 17 (ANI): A three-time Emmy nominee with a 33-year screen career, American actor and producer Natasha Lyonne has received 13 Emmy nominations for her Netflix's comedy series 'Russian Doll.'

According to Entertainment Weekly, the series in which the actor participated as a writer, director, and co-creator, has bagged nominations in categories like Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Shortly after the announcement, Lyonne who was in bed when she heard the news told Entertainment Weekly that "It's not a bad way to wake up. It was me and Root Beer, my beloved dog, who now finally is going to show me a little respect -- I hope."

The actor along with her dog tried not to focus on the forthcoming news, and spent the time while playing a game of solitaire, and then a book reading session about Albert Einstein. "I was reading things that -- I'll be honest with you -- I can't say I fully understood. I was thinking, 'Oh, this is not my natural skill set,' and, also, 'Am I older now and need bifocals?' Those were the two things in my head when I glanced at my phone like a millennial and saw that this new device that the kids are into was blowin' up."

Keeping all the jokes apart, the actor confessed that these nominations and recognition means a lot her as she was more than an actor in the series.

"The actor will always have a complex relationship to public approval, they are wired to be in self-doubt all the time," she shared.

"As a producer, writer, director, and creator, it's probably closer to the pure joy of... I'm not a parent, and I'd say I have almost no maternal instinct to think of, and yet, here I am, feeling a great sort of pride in all the people and work we've done together. It was able to fill me with a very pure feeling that was beyond just ego stuff and actually became about our team effort, which delights me and feels healthy. But, I will say that my ego is also having a good day, and for that I'm grateful. Some days are not so hot for it. It's a pretty decent day to be a person, all things considered," she added.

While the 'American Pie' star reveals her ideas of 'Russian Doll season 2' after a recent brainstorming with the show's co-creator Amy Poehler (who also got two Emmy nominations on Tuesday: out of which one he shares into writing with Lyonne and series co-creator Leslye Headland for Russian Doll; while the second he shares with Nick Offerman for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program).

Lyonne currently has only one thing on her mind at the moment. "I'm not lying when I tell you I'm actually opening a giant cake right now that someone has sent here and I'm literally about to just put a spoon in it and eat it," she confesses. "This is my Emmys diet, just eating this cake in one long loop until I get there."(ANI)

