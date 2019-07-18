Natasha Lyonne (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Natasha Lyonne (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Natasha Lyonne preparing for 'Russia Doll' season two

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Natasha Lyonne whose much talked about series 'Russian Doll' garnered 13 Emmy nominations, is stealing some time out to concentrate on preparations for 'Russian Doll' season 2.
According to E-News, the director-actor said that she had been aggressively trying to ignore the phone as nominations were being announced on Tuesday morning, with some help from her dog Root Beer and a book on mathematics, which seems to have something to do with season two of 'Russian Doll', and that's all she could tell us about season two.
"A lot of equations, handwritten, all of 'em. No calculators!" she said.
Lyonne was surprised by the love she received for the show since the series is not exactly the most accessible subject matter.
"For me with 'Russian Doll', it's such a personal effort and it's such a kind of deep dive into the deep end, I think you're kind of excited, with a sort of underdog's version of sort of a more cult-like response," she said.
"You're hoping that just a few people will be into it, and so as a creator, to have it kind of connect in such a real way and sort of take us by surprise, it's wild," she added.
The Netflix series, created by and starring Natasha Lyonne, bagged a total of 13 nominations, and while that's not the most any show got, it's still a very good number. The show scored nominations for outstanding comedy series, editing, sound mixing, stunt coordination, cinematography, music supervision, sound editing, production design, casting, and costumes, and Lyonne is nominated for Lead Actress, as well as two writing nominations. So needless to say she's got a lot to feel good about right now.
"It's really something," Lyonne told E! News. She immediately shared the news with her fellow creators, writers Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland. (ANI)

