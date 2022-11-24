"Nation wants her to apologize," says BJP leader Ram Kadam on Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): BJP leader and MLA from Maharasthra, Ram Kadam slammed Bollywood actor Richa Chadha for her comment on the 2020 Galwan clash, in which several Indian Army soldiers died.

Speaking to ANI, Ram Kadam said, "To come in the news and get publicity, will she (Richa Chadha) disrespect the soldiers of our country. What has happened to her? Our soldiers are day and night guarding our country by leaving their families behind. They should be honoured with our heads bowed down.

He added, "Sitting in the air condition, how will this actress who has this mindset will understand their dedication."

Ram Kadam continued, "The whole nation wants her to apologize to the soldiers of our country."

On Wednesday, Richa had reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).



Sharing a post on the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi."

As soon as she tweeted this, all hell broke loose on social media and people started to slam her for allegedly insulting the army by talking about the 2020 clash between India and China.

Meanwhile, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement was made with reference to Defence Minister's previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it."

"The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply," said Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. (ANI)

