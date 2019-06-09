Hollywood celebrities on National Best Friends Day
National Best Friends Day: Nick Jonas, Hugh Jackman wish their 'buddies'

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:40 IST

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): Singer Nick Jonas along with actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman celebrated the 'National Best Friends Day' remembering and dedicating the day to their best buddies.
Nick Jonas, who shares a great bond with his brothers, shared a monochrome image on Instagram with his brothers Kevin, Joe and Franklin Jonas calling them, 'best friends' and the 'best brothers in the world.'
"Happy National best friend day everyone. Me with mine... they also happen to be the best brothers in the world," he wrote.

Just a day prior to National Best Friends Day, the brothers released their fifth and latest album 'Happiness Begins' after a decade-long hiatus.
Ryan Reynolds, who lent his voice to Pikachu's character in his latest release, 'Detective Pikachu', also shared a post on the occasion. "Happy Best Friends Day to Jake Gyllenhaal!" he wrote.


Sharing a picture-perfect moment on Instagram, Hugh Jackman aka 'Wolverine' also wished his best friend Ryan Reynolds. "Stage 4 clinger," he wrote and said a 'Hi' to Jake Gyellenhaal in a hashtag.

Expressing his love towards the duo, one of the users commented, "Wolverine and Deadpool." (ANI)

Irina Shayk coping well with split from Bradley Cooper

Washington DC [USA], June 9 (ANI): Irina Shayk seems to be coping well after calling it quits with Bradley Cooper after four years of dating.

Michael B. Jordan talks about 'All About the Heart' approach...

Washington [USA], June 9 (ANI): Actor Michael B. Jordan on Saturday revealed how he chooses projects with a social message.

Did Salman Khan just hint at his new project?

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): After setting cash registers ringing with his latest film 'Bharat', Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan has already started work on his next project.

Dwayne Johnson reveals scene which is no longer part of 'Hobbs & Shaw'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 9 (ANI): For all the 'Fast and Furious' fans awaiting the release of the next in the franchise, 'Hobbs and Shaw', Dwayne Johnson has revealed an action sequence which no longer is part of the film.

Obsessing over material objects in her women-centric films is...

Washington [USA], June 9 (ANI): Nancy Meyers on Saturday expressed how she feels when more attention is given to material objects in her women-centric films -- particularly lavish kitchens in titles like 'Something's Gotta Give' and 'It's Complicated.'

'Bharat' enters Rs. 100 crore club on day 4

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): In less than a week since its release, 'Bharat' entered the 100 crore club on Sunday. The Salman Khan-starrer managed its grip on the box office and earned a total of Rs. 122.20 crore on the fourth day.

Taapsee prefers bruised hands over wearing chiffon sarees in snow!

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): With barely a few days left for 'Game Over' to hit the theatres, Taapsee Pannu yet again gave an insight as to why she chose the film.

You can't miss Cardi B's Diamond from debut film 'Hustlers'

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): Singer Cardi B who is stepping her foot in the film industry with 'Hustlers', shared the first look of her character 'Diamond' from the film.

George, Amal Clooney 'have dinners' often with 'good friends'...

Washington [USA], June 9 (ANI): George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, share a good friendship with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle and their bond has become even stronger with both the couples becoming parents.

Chris Pratt marries girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger

Washington D.C. [USA], June 9 (ANI): After exchanging rings earlier this year, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have finally got hitched!

Mental healthcare should be taught in school, says Taraji P. Henson

Washington D.C. [USA], June 9 (ANI): Stating that suicide rate has gone up even among children, actor Taraji P Henson has said that awareness about mental health should be imparted during school.

Sophie Turner wants to make film on her friendship with Maisie

Washington D.C. [USA], June 9 (ANI): From sisterhood to sword fights, 'Stark sisters' Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have had it all except a film on their friendship. Now, Sophie has expressed her desire to make a film based on her and Maisie's friendship in the future.

