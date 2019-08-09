National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Keerthy Suresh win big

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The winners of the 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday by Rahul Rawail, head of the jury for feature films. Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana were named Best Actors while Keerthy Suresh took home the Best Actress award.

A total of 419 films competed for the awards this year. The announcement of the awards was held at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. Every year the awards are announced in April and the ceremony is held on May 3, but this year the event was postponed in the wake of the general elections.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand

Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley, In A Cult Of Their Own got Special Mention

Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)

Non-Feature Film:

Best Film on Family Values: 'Chalo Jeetey Hai'

Best Short Fiction Film: 'Kasab'

Social Justice Film: 'Why Me, Ekant'

Best Investigation Film: 'Amoli'

Best Sports Film: 'Swimming Through The Darkness'

Best Educational Film: 'Sarala Virala'

Best Film on Social Issue: 'Talate Kunji'

Best Environmental Film: 'The World's Most Famous Tiger'

Best Promotional Film: 'Rediscovering Jahannum'

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: 'The Edison of India'

Best Arts and Cultural Film: 'Munkar'

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: 'Feluda'

Best Non-Feature Film: 'Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs'

Feature Films:

Actors who got a special mention for their performances: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri

Best Rajasthani Film: 'Turtle'

Best Panchanga Film: 'In The Land Of Poisonous Women'

Best Garo Film: 'Anna'

Best Marathi Film: 'Bhonga'

Best Tamil Film: 'Baram'

Best Hindi Film: 'Andhadhun'

Best Urdu Film: 'Hamid'

Best Bengali Film: 'Ek Je Chhilo Raja'

Best Malayalam Film: 'Sudani From Nigeria'

Best Telugu Film: 'Mahanati'

Best Kannada Film: 'Nathicharami'

Best Konkani Film: 'Amori'

Best Assamese Film: 'Bulbul Can Sing'

Best Punjabi Film: 'Harjeeta'

Best Gujarati Film: 'Reva'

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi D Tommaar for 'Ghoomar', 'Padmaavat'

Best Music Director: 'Padmaavat'

Best Special Effect: 'Awe', 'KGF'

Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Padmaavat'

Best Background Music Award: 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for 'Awe'

Best Costume Designer: Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao for 'Mahanati'

Best Action: 'KGF: Chapter 1'

Best Lyrics: 'Nathicharami'

Best Production Design: 'Kammara Sambhavam'

Best Editing: 'Nathicharami'

Best Location Sound: 'Tendlya'

Best Sound Design: 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Best Mixed Track: 'Rangasthalam'

Best Original Screenplay: 'Chi La Sow'

Best Adapted Screenplay: 'Andhadhun'

Best Dialogue: 'Tarikh'

Best Cinematography: 'Olu' (Malayalam) to MJ Radhakrishnan

Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Mani for 'Mayavi Manave' from 'Nathicharami'

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for 'Binte Dil' from 'Padmaavat'

Best Film on Social Issues: 'Padman'

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for 'Badhaai Ho'

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for 'Chumbak'

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana for 'Andhadhun', and Vicky Kaushal, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for 'Mahanati'

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Best Feature Film: 'Hellaro' (Gujarati)

Best Children's Film: 'Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge'

Best Child Actors: PV Rohith for 'Ondalla Eradalla' (Kannada), Sameep Singh for 'Harjeeta' (Punjabi), Talha Arshad Reshi for 'Hamid' (Urdu), Shrinivas Pokale for 'Naal' (Marathi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: 'Paani'

Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: 'Ondalla Eradalla'

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: 'Badhaai Ho'

Jury Awards: 'Kedara' (Bengali), 'Hellaro' (Gujarati)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for 'Naal'

The National Awards is the most prominent film award ceremony in India. Established in 1954, it has been administered, along with the International Film Festival of India and the Indian Panorama by the Indian government's Directorate of Film Festivals since 1973. (ANI)

