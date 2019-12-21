Naughty dog eats Christmas decoration, undergoes emergency surgery

Manchester [UK], Dec 21 (ANI): A German Shepherd from Manchester, England just made his way into Santa's not-so-disciplined merrymaker list by devouring a piece of Christmas decoration.

Benji, the 8-year-old canine had to undergo an emergency procedure to remove a 3-foot long strip of tinsel from his stomach, Reported fox news.

According to Olivia Mullen, his owner, Benji had never eaten anything that he wasn't supposed to eat, so this kind of mischief was a first for him.

"This is the first time he's ever done anything like this. He doesn't even go after shoes or toys, so it was a total surprise," said Mullen in a blog on the Vets Now website.

The pooch carried out this heist even before the Christmas tree was put up. As he went scuttling through a box of decoration, the commotion instantly alerted Mullen's mother who to her horror found that Benji had swallowed a strip of tinsel.

Mullen, a veterinary care professional herself, rushed her dog to the hospital where the x-ray revealed a stringy object measuring around 3 feet lodged in his stomach.

Emergency surgery was carried out on the dog which turned out to be a success.

Lead emergency surgeon David Owen who treated Benji, warned pet owners that shiny and elongated objects like tinsel can attract the attention of both dogs and cats and if ingested can pose a risk to their wellbeing. (ANI)

