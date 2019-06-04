Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui bags lead role in Netflix's 'Serious Men'

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:17 IST

New Delhi (India), Jun 3 (ANI): After an impressive performance in Netflix's 'Sacred Games', Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set for his second outing with the online streaming giant for its upcoming film 'Serious Men'.
The actor will play the lead role in the movie which will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra.
It will be an adaptation of journalist and writer Manu Joseph's novel of the same name.
Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the details about the upcoming project on his Twitter handle.

'Serious Men' was Manu Joseph's debut novel which released in 2010. It is a satire that revolves around the relationship of father and son from the Dalit community.
Nawazuddin will next be seen in 'Bole Chudiyan' which is scheduled to go on floor this month.
Recently, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film 'Raat Akeli Hai' in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte.
He has also joined the cast of 'Housefull 4' for a special song. (ANI)

