Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das, Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' garner nominations at 2021 International Emmy Awards

Washington [US], September 23 (ANI): Nominations for the 2021 International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday with 44 nominees across 11 categories, spanning a record number of 24 countries.

Out of the lot, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das along with Sushmita Sen-starrer series 'Aarya' bagged nominations for India. David Tennant, French comedy 'Call My Agent', and Israeli drama Tehran was also nominated at the International Emmy Awards this year by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

In the Best Comedy category, Vir, whose standup 'Vir Das: For India' got nominated alongside the likes of 'Call My Agent Season 4', 'Motherland Christmas Special' and 'Promesas De Campana', spoke about this exciting development.

"I'm so honoured to be nominated, but I'm just so happy it's for a show about my culture, and my people and how funny we are. The special was my love letter to India and this is just unbelievable," he said.

Tennant got nominated for Best Performance from an Actor for his starring role in ITV crime series 'Des' while 'Tehran' is up in the Drama Series category. Actor Menna Shalaby has earned her first-ever Emmy nomination for her performance in the crime mini-series 'Every Week Has A Friday'.

Nawazuddin has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in 'Serious Men', a satirical drama film based on Manu Joseph's book of the same name. Meanwhile, the Sushmita Sen-led crime drama web series 'Aarya' has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category.

"We are so proud of our Nominees and the record-breaking number of countries," said International Academy President and CEO Bruce Paisner in a statement. He added, "To those who feared the pandemic would slow down TV production around the world, this is your answer."

Below is the complete list of 2021 International Emmy Awards nominees:

Arts Programming

'Emicida - Amarelo: E Tudo Para Ontem [Emicida - Amarelo: It's All For Yesterday]'

Netflix

Brazil

'Kubrick By Kubrick'

Temps Noir / Telemark / ARTE

France

'Nakamura-ya family 2020 Mattemashita! Kankuro Shichinosuke Shiren to Kassai no Makuake SP [Kabuki Actors' Anguish - Is Entertainment Nonessential?]'

Fuji Television Network, Inc. / Kyodo Television, Ltd.

Japan

'Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words'

Footwork Films Ltd

United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actor

Roy Nik in 'Normali'

Dori Media / HOT

Israel

Nawazuddin Siddique in 'Serious Men'

Bombay Fables / Cineraas Entertainment / Netflix

India

Christian Tappan in 'El Robo del Siglo (The Great Heist)'

Dynamo Producciones / Netflix

Colombia

David Tennant in 'Des'

New Pictures / ITV

United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actress

Valeria Betucelli in ''El Cuaderno de Tomy'

Pampa Films / Netflix

Argentina

Ane Garabain in 'Patria'

HBO Europe / Alea Media

Spain

Menna Shalaby in 'Every Week Has a Friday'

Shahid / Meem / Film Factory

Egypt

Haley Squires in 'Adult Material'

Fifty Fathoms

United Kingdom

Comedy

'Call My Agent - Season 4'

Mon Voisin Productions / Mother Productions / France television / Netflix

France

'Motherland: Christmas Special'

Merman Television / Twofour / Lionsgate

United Kingdom

'Promesas de Campana [Campaign Promises]'

Foxtelecolombia / Claro Video

Colombia

'Vir Das: For India'

Weirdass Comedy / Netflix

India

Documentary

'Cercados [Sieged]'

Original Globoplay / Globo Jornalism

Brazil

'Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice'

2050 Productions / Netflix

Thailand

'They Call Me Babu'

Pieter van Huystee Film

Netherlands

'Toxic Beauty'

White Pine Pictures

Canada

Drama Series

'Aarya'

Ram Madhvani Films / Endemol Shine Group

India

'El Presidente'

Gaumont / Amazon Studios

Chile

'Tehran'

Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions

Israel

'There She Goes - Season 2'

Merman Television

United Kingdom

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

'21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards'

The Latin Recording Academy / Univision

United States of America

'A Tiny Audience'

A Tiny Audience, LLC

United States of America

'Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir'

WAPA

United States of America

'Premio Lo Nuestro 2020'

Univision Network

United States of America

Non-Scripted Entertainment

'Da's Liefde! [That's Love!]'

Shelter

Belgium

'I-Land'

CJ ENM / Studio Take One / Big Hit Entertainment

South Korea

'?Quien es la Mascara? [The Masked Singer] - Season 2'

Televisa / EndemolShine Boomdog

Mexico

'The Masked Singer'

Bandicoot Scotland / ITV

United Kingdom

Short-Form Series

'Beirut 6:07'

Shahid / Imagic

Lebanon

'Diario de Um Confinado'

Original Globoplay

Brazil

'Gente Hablando [People Talking] - Season 2'

Set Magic Audiovisual / Atresmedia

Spain

'INSiDE'

Luminous Beast

New Zealand

Telenovela

'Amor de Mae [A Mother's Love]'

Original Globoplay

Brazil

'Quer o Destino [Destiny]'

Plural Entertainment

Portugal

'The Song Of Glory'

Zhejiang Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd / Croton Entertainment Co. Ltd / Oasis Studio

PR China

'Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi [A Quest To Heal]'

Mediacorp TV Singapore Pte Ltd

Singapore

TV Movie / Mini-Series

'Atlantic Crossing'

Cinenord / Beta Film / NRK

Norway

'Des'

New Pictures / ITV

United Kingdom

'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'

Studio Dragon / Story TV / Goldmedalist

South Korea

'Todas As Mulheres do Mundo (All the Women in the World)'

Original Globoplay

Brazil

All nominated program trailers and exclusive Nominee interviews will be featured online during the International Emmy World Television Festival from November 12 to 22 on the International Academy's website. Winners will be announced at an in-person Ceremony in New York City, on Monday, November 22, 2021, at a location that will be announced shortly.

The three nominations from India, come after previously registering a strong performance at the 48th International Emmy Awards with filmmaker Richie Mehta''s 'Delhi Crime' winning the best drama series honour in November 2020. (ANI)