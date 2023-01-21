'NCIS: Los Angeles': Daniela Ruah starrer action TV series to end with Season 14

Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): The NCIS: Los Angeles finale is approaching! The drama's 14th season, which is now airing, will be its final one, CBS said on Friday.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the series finale will air on May 14.

The second instalment of the "NCIS" franchise, the show debuted in 2009, following the still-running "NCIS," which was followed by "NCIS: New Orleans," which lasted from 2014 to 2021, and "NCIS: Hawai'i," which debuted in 2021 and is presently airing its second season. This year will see "NCIS: Sydney" make its debut.



"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end 'NCIS: Los Angeles' on top of our game!" LL Cool J wrote on Instagram. "I look forward to continuing my fruitful partnership with CBS. They invested in our series B round and became a strategic partner with [Cool J's company] Rock The Bells! More exciting announcements and dates ahead!"

"NCIS: Los Angeles" follows Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Grisha Callen, and their team as they go undercover to take down their targets and safeguard national interests. The show is set in the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS charged with finding dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to the country's security. Aside from Gerald McRaney and Caleb Castille, other stars include Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, and Linda Hunt.

Together with R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto, and Andrew Bartels, who all serve as executive producers, Shane Brennan is the show creator and creator of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Produced by CBS Studios. (ANI)

