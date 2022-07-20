Neena Gupta shares experience working with Ram Kapoor in 'Masaba Masaba 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Veteran star Neena Gupta will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Kapoor in 'Masaba Masaba 2'.

Opening up about her experience working with Ram, Neena shared, "So in this season, I have a very interesting track with Ram Kapoor. I was telling our director Sonam about an incident from my life and she got inspired and put bits and pieces of it into the show and made this track between Ram and me. On his last day of the shoot, I remember saying "oh it won't be as fun anymore" because he is great fun on the set, and is always teasing everybody. It's great to work with a good actor, they challenge you to be better. I have never worked with him, but it felt like we have known each other for a long time. So it was great fun doing my scenes with him."





Masaba Masaba is a slice-of-life series starring real life mother-daughter duo - actor Neena Gupta and fashion designer Masaba Gupta playing themselves. It is based on the highs and lows of their personal and professional life. Apart from Ram Kapoor, the second season also stars social media influencer Kusha Kapila.

The second season of Masaba Masaba, set to premiere on July 29, is directed by Sonam Nair and showrun by Ashvini Yardi of Viniyard Films. (ANI)

