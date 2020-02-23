Neena Gupta slays curly bob hair in her 25-year-old throwback picture

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Neena Gupta just made the throwback game stronger on Sunday as the actor shared an old photo of hers on social media, which happens to be 25-year-old.

The 60-year-old star shared what it actually seemed to be a throwback photograph on Instagram, that featured the actor in her youth, beauty untouched by the march of time. She is seen donned in a saree with curly bob hair.

The picture did make the online commentator go in awe, but it is the caption that got the attention of many. The caption is in reference to her recent makeover look where she chopped of her long hair to shoulder length.

"25 saal pehle bhi baal katne ki himmat ki thi," her caption read.



The 'Badhaai Ho' star last month made the netizens tizzy after she shared the sudden hairstyle change on Instagram.



On the professional front, Neena is currently basking in the warm responses receiving from the movie enthusiasts for her latest outing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.'

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana the just released comedy-drama is a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

