Neeru Bajwa's 'Snowman' to release on January 7

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Popular Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa's new film 'Snowman' is scheduled to release on January 7, 2022.

The film was originally set to release on September 10 but got delayed due to the shutdown of cinema halls in several areas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the new release date, singer Gippy Grewal, who is one of the producers of the film, took to Instagram and wrote, "#Snowman In Cinema's 7th January 2022."





Directed by Rana Ranbir, 'Snowman' also stars 'Gallan Kardi' fame singer Jazzy B and Arshi Khatkar.

Besides 'Snowman', Neeru is also waiting for the Diwali release of 'Paani Ch Madhani', starring her opposite Gippy Grewal. (ANI)

