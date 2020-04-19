Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, wife Patty Quillin donate USD 30 million to vaccine organisation

Washington D.C. [USA], April 19 (ANI): Netflix chief Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin have donated USD 30 million to Gavi Alliance, the nonprofit immunization organization started by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, reported Variety.

The Geneva-based Gavi, on Friday (local time), shared the information about the cash donation from Hastings and Quillin.

During the coronavirus crises, the organization's aim is to help fund immunization programs in lower-income countries around the world.

It will also help fast-track coronavirus vaccine development and when there is enough availability, will further assist with manufacturing, procurement, and delivery to areas that most need it.

"Global immunization is vital to ending this terrible pandemic, and Gavi's hard-fought gains in this area will help prevent more lost lives and livelihoods," Variety quoted Reed Hastings as saying in a statement.

"We hope that our contribution will help those most in need, but also to inspire other businesses, entrepreneurs and organizations to join in this urgent effort," Hastings added. (ANI)

