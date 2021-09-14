Netflix drops 'Crime Stories: India Detectives' trailer, series to release on September 22

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Netflix, on Tuesday, has unveiled the trailer of 'Crime Stories: India Detectives', a four-part documentary series that is set to be released on the streamer on September 22.

Set in Bengaluru, 'Crime Stories: India Detectives' explores some of the most shocking and puzzling crimes that the city has witnessed.



A crew follows the Bengaluru Police and documents a never-seen-before look into the methods and working of Indian police.

Directed by N Amit and Jack Rampling, the docu-series will give a glimpse into the psyche of a suspect and a rare glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations.

Produced by Minnow Films, the character-based docu-series showcases four stories and will also give viewers a peek into emotional moments experienced by the police while investigating the crimes and their personal lives and personalities. (ANI)

