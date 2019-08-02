Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Netflix drops mysterious season 3 trailer of '13 Reasons Why'

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Netflix finally dropped the first trailer of the upcoming third season of the controversial teen drama '13 Reasons Why', which is sure to send chills down your spine.
The third season follows a mystery trail and focuses on the students of Liberty High who are shocked by the death of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) and everyone is taken to be suspects.
That's right. Bryce is dead and there are questions surrounding his death, taking the season in the direction of a murder mystery.
The trailer hints at something fishy and seriously ominous happening at the High School.
Additionally, the third season will introduce a new character, Ani (played by newcomer Grace Saif), who's shown in the trailer and will play a pivotal role in the story.
But that's not all! At the end of the one minute 36 seconds trailer, Brenda Strong who plays the role of Nora Walker (Bryce's mother) pops up a question to all the students of the High school present at the funeral about the murderer who killed her son. The end of the trailer will leave you wondering who the killer is.
The official account of '13 Reasons Why' shared the trailer on their Twitter handle.


In the third season, viewers can recapitulate that Bryce raped Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) and Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), as well as his girlfriend Chloe Rice. The show's second season largely focused on the sexual assault trial against Bryce, and while many expected to see him pay for his crimes when Jessica spoke to the police, the character got off shockingly lightly as he only received three months' probation.
Earlier on Thursday, Netflix finally gave a nod for the fourth and final season of '13 Reasons Why' ahead of the release of the third season. The third season will premiere on August 23, reported Deadline.
This comes after the digital platform decided last month to edit a scene from the season one finale that showed one of the characters committing suicide.
Brian Yorkey serves as the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of season three alongside Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez, and Joy Gorman. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 00:18 IST

Jessica Simpson trolled for colouring 7-Year-Old daughter Maxwell's hair

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): American singer Jessica Simpson recently got slammed on social media after she shared pictures of her 7-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew, where the latter can be seen getting her hair dyed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 00:18 IST

Julianne Hough reveals about her sexuality to husband Brooks Laich

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): After being married for two years, American singer Julianne Hough made a shocking revelation that she is not straight.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:16 IST

Jason Momoa, Dwayne Johnson back Hawaii's anti-telescope project protest

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Actor Jason Momoa joined the natives of Hawaii to support the protest against construction of the $1.4 billion telescope project on the state's tallest mountain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:01 IST

Fourth season of '13 Reasons Why' to be its last

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Netflix gave a nod to the fourth and final season of its drama series '13 Reasons Why', ahead of the launch of season three, which has been set for an August 23 release.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:51 IST

'Super 30' now tax-free in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday became the seventh state to declare Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' tax-free.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:36 IST

Jacki Weaver all set to star alongside Naomi Watts in 'Penguin Bloom'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Australian actor Jacki Weaver has been roped onboard to star alongside Naomi Watts in the family drama 'Penguin Bloom.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:25 IST

A$AP Rocky testifies in Swedish court

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Rapper A$AP Rocky testified in a Swedish court on Thursday defending his street altercation following which he was put behind bars.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:25 IST

'Bole Chudiyan' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Filming for 'Bole Chudiyan' staring ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia began on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:18 IST

Kartik Aaryan shares behind-the-scene still from 'Pati, Patni,...

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared a fun behind-the-scene still from the sets of his upcoming film 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:16 IST

Vicky Kaushal turns chef for Indian Army

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal, who is spending time with the Indian army at the Indo-China border area of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has turned chef for the troops.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:16 IST

Here's why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unfollow everyone on Instagram

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have unfollowed every user on their official Instagram handle which goes by the name Sussexroyal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:08 IST

Anshula Kapoor's new fundraising initiative 'Fankind' is winning hearts

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapor's sister Anshula Kapoor is all set to make her mark with her new entrepreneurial fundraising venture 'Fankind.'

Read More
iocl