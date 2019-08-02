Netflix drops mysterious season 3 trailer of '13 Reasons Why'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Netflix finally dropped the first trailer of the upcoming third season of the controversial teen drama '13 Reasons Why', which is sure to send chills down your spine.

The third season follows a mystery trail and focuses on the students of Liberty High who are shocked by the death of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) and everyone is taken to be suspects.

That's right. Bryce is dead and there are questions surrounding his death, taking the season in the direction of a murder mystery.

The trailer hints at something fishy and seriously ominous happening at the High School.

Additionally, the third season will introduce a new character, Ani (played by newcomer Grace Saif), who's shown in the trailer and will play a pivotal role in the story.

But that's not all! At the end of the one minute 36 seconds trailer, Brenda Strong who plays the role of Nora Walker (Bryce's mother) pops up a question to all the students of the High school present at the funeral about the murderer who killed her son. The end of the trailer will leave you wondering who the killer is.

The official account of '13 Reasons Why' shared the trailer on their Twitter handle.

Season 3. August 23. pic.twitter.com/nLCSn7dFqo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) August 1, 2019



In the third season, viewers can recapitulate that Bryce raped Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) and Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), as well as his girlfriend Chloe Rice. The show's second season largely focused on the sexual assault trial against Bryce, and while many expected to see him pay for his crimes when Jessica spoke to the police, the character got off shockingly lightly as he only received three months' probation.

Earlier on Thursday, Netflix finally gave a nod for the fourth and final season of '13 Reasons Why' ahead of the release of the third season. The third season will premiere on August 23, reported Deadline.

This comes after the digital platform decided last month to edit a scene from the season one finale that showed one of the characters committing suicide.

Brian Yorkey serves as the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of season three alongside Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez, and Joy Gorman. (ANI)