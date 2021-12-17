Netflix hosts world premiere of superhero film 'Minnal Murali'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Ahead of the release of superhero film 'Minnal Murali', Netflix hosted the film's world premiere in Mumbai.

The film's lead actor Tovino Thomas along with Guru Somasundaram, and Vasisht marked their presence at the event, which was held on Thursday night in association with the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival. Director Basil Joseph and producers Sophia Paul, Kevin Paul and Cedin Paul have also attended the premiere.





Set in the '90s, 'Minnal Murali' unfolds the tale of an ordinary man who becomes a superhuman after being struck by lightning. The film will see Malayalam star, Tovino Thomas in a never seen before avatar of a superhero.

In addition to Malayalam, the film will also stream on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English on December 24. (ANI)

