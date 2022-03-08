Netflix unveils first look poster of 'Masaba Masaba' season 2

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, streaming giant Netflix India unveiled the first official poster of 'Masaba Masaba' season 2.

The poster sees fashion designer and actor Masaba sitting on a throne in her princess avatar. She looks stunning dressed in a cheetah print attire.

Sharing the poster, the official Twitter account of Netflix India wrote, "Lights, camera, fashion! @MasabaG and @Neenagupta001 are getting ready to take us on the rollercoaster ride of their lives! Season 2 of #MasabaMasaba arrives soon on Netflix!"





'Masaba Masaba' is a semi-fictionalised show, which showcases the life of fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.

Neena Gupta also plays a key role in the hit show.

Directed by Sonam Nair, the first season of the show, which debuted in August 2020 on Netflix, had received favourable reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. (ANI)

