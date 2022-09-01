Netflix unveils 'Jamtara' season 2 trailer, show to premiere in September

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): The first trailer for the upcoming season 2 of Netflix's crime drama 'Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega' has finally been unveiled today and this time around the phishing world has expanded.

The new season weaves in old rivalries with new characters, bringing in more scams and unseen threats. It brings things to a head as Gudiya (Monika Panwar) takes on Brajesh (Amit Sial).

This season depicts how the young scamsters have innovated and diversified phishing in Jamtara, finding them up against a wall. In the face of insurmountable odds, politics, and an unquenchable want of power, Sunny Mondal (Sparsh Shrivastav), his older cousin Rocky (Anshumaan Pushkar), and Gudiya bring the fight to a local politician, Brajesh Bhaan.



Based on true-crime incidents, season 1 of the show had been a success as it brought unprecedented awareness to phishing scams in the country.

Throwing light on the premise of the upcoming season, director Soumendra Padhi shared, "Over the last few years, we've seen a huge uptick in the number of phishing scams. All of us at some point have received a call asking for our OTP number or CVV code."

He added, "A number of the young people in Jamtara took advantage of unsuspecting people who weren't tech-savvy, successfully building a hub for endless cash, with a mobile address book and quick dial. Season 1 saw huge success. We've been humbled by the response and how word spread. The ability it had to also educate whilst entertaining people has been incredible."

Produced by Viacom18 Studios' Tipping Point, from National Award-winning director, Soumendra Padhi and writer Trishant Srivastava, season 2 of 'Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega' is set to launch on Netflix on September 23, 2022. (ANI)

