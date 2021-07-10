Netflix unveils 'The Witcher' season 2 trailer, premiere date

Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): Netflix recently unveiled the key art, premiere date and trailer for the Henry Cavill-starrer season two of 'The Witcher', which will hit the streamer on December 17.

According to Deadline, the streamer partnered with 'Cyberpunk' and 'The Witcher' developer CD Projekt Red for the inaugural WitcherCon on Friday, where they unveiled news about the series and video game franchise, including a new look at 'The Witcher' Season 2.

This new season will follow Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, who seeks to bring Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.



While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

The key art shared by them builds upon the cryptic teaser Netflix shared in June during its Geeked Week event, which teased Freya Allan's Ciri, mysterious runes and more.

The journey of season two's production has been a treacherous one. Production was put to a halt in November 2020 after numerous people involved in the series tested positive for COVID-19.

Just a month later, season two production came to another stop as Cavill incurred an injury on set. Production wrapped in April.

'The Witcher' Season 2 is set to premiere on December 17. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is serving as executive producer and showrunner. Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jaroslaw Sawko are also executive producing. (ANI)

