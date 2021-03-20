Netflix's 'Ajeeb Daastaans' teaser out, film to release on April 16

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The release date of Netflix's upcoming anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans' was revealed along with the intriguing teaser of the film on Friday.

The 58-second teaser gives a glimpse of unusual and unexpected stories that delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces.

The recently-released teaser features four diverse stories starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhury.



Collaborating with some of the finest talents in the country, Ajeeb Daastaans will showcase four diverse stories exploring human flaws and emotions like jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled at the heart of a relationship.

Each story will take the viewers on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what's right and what's wrong, as the lines between them get blurred.

Reportedly, Karan Johar's produced anthology was titled 'The Other' initially. Later, it was renamed 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.

The collection of four short films is a collaborative project helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the spine-chilling anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans' will stream on Netflix on April 16, this year. (ANI)

