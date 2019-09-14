Amitabh Bachchan at the sets of KBC (File Image)
Amitabh Bachchan at the sets of KBC (File Image)

Netizens congratulate Sanoj Raj for becoming first crorepati of KBC 11

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 04:59 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): IAS-aspirant Sanoj Raj effortlessly became the first participant to win One crore at 'Kaun Banega Crorepati's' ongoing season 11 on Friday.
Soon after the episode was telecasted, Twitterati stormed the internet with congratulatory messages.
Sanoj, who is a native of Bihar not only won the heart of the audience with his wit and simplicity but also impressed the host Amitabh Bachchan by answering 15 questions correctly to win the amount.
The Twitterverse appreciated and showered their love upon the recent winner by making #KBC11 trend on top on the micro-blogging site.
Appreciating the young IAS-aspirant a user said, "Never saw such smooth winning of 1 crore at #KBC11... what an amazing person this is!!"

Extending warm wishes to the winner another Twitterati wrote, "First winner of Kaun Banega crorepati who won 1 crore... Heartiest congratulations... #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBC #KBC11 SrBachchan."

Impressed by the intelligence of Sanoj Raj, who currently resides at New Delhi for IAS preparations a user tweeted, "Such a good play by this man in today's KBC!! #KBC11"

Admiring his confidence a netizen wrote alongside Sanoj's photo, "This guy with his twinkling eyes swept the show. Loved his confidence well played #Sanojraj #KBC11."

Calling Sanoj a "well-deserved candidate" of winning the show another user wrote, "A well-deserved candidate made it to the dream figure of one crore in today's KBC11 Hearty Congratulations Sanoj Raj."

"Proud to be from Bihar Salute to this guy for making my city proud," tweeted a user.

" CONGRATULATIONS Sanoj! First crorepati of the season... #KBC11," wrote another.

(ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 05:32 IST

Sam Smith announces 'they/them' as preferred pronouns

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Sam Smith now wishes to be identified as genderqueer and non-binary by asking to be referred by "they or them" pronouns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 04:19 IST

Oscars: Poland selects 'Corpus Christi' for International...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Poland has selected Jan Komasa's gripping religious drama 'Corpus Christi' as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 03:50 IST

Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14-days in prison over college...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Actor Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in college admissions scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 03:43 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop faces criticism over social media post

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): While things are pretty sorted on the personal front for actor Gwyneth Paltrow her lifestyle brand Goop facing troubles once again.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 03:22 IST

Johnny Depp declines ex Amber Heard's demand for substance...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Superstar Johnny Depp, who was recently found defending his recent advertisement with luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior has refused to turn over records related to his arrests and drug and alcohol treatment to his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 01:27 IST

Britney Spears vacations in Hawaii beside family drama

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Britney Spears isn't letting her recent family drama spoil her vacation goals and can be seen enjoying a great vacation on the pacific coast.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:42 IST

Arjun and Katrina's word play on social media over a coffee mug

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif resorted to a little leg-pulling on social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Web series have widened scope of creativity, says Manoj Bajpayee

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): Despite having several acting accolades to his name, actor Manoj Bajpayee is a debutante to the digital world and feels that the web is an evolved medium which has widened the scope for creativity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:27 IST

Katherine Schwarzenegger feels blessed to have husband Chris Pratt

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): It seems that Katherine Schwarzenegger just can't get enough of her husband and actor Chris Pratt.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:11 IST

Catch a glimpse of Charlie's Angels with new track 'Don't Call Me Angel'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Featuring Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey, Charlie Angel's latest song and music video 'Don't Call Me Angel' was released on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:07 IST

Would love to take Khloe Kardashian while relocating to Wyoming,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): It seems like Khloe Kardashian will accompany her sister Kim, who is planning to relocate to Wyoming with her family.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:00 IST

Pop-star Eddie Money dies at 70

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Iconic singer-songwriter Eddie Money passed away on Friday morning. The 'Two Tickets to Paradise' fame singer was 70.

Read More
iocl