Netizens impressed as Taylor Swift plays a man in new single 'The Man'

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Scores of fans of singer Taylor Swift are impressed with her newly released self-directed single -- The Man -- in which she plays a dark-haired, bearded man. Netizens showered favourable reactions on social media immediately after the music release.

'The Man' not only sees her completely transformed as a man but the singer is also in the director's chair for the first time. The new music video, with the help of prosthetics, features a disguised Swift.

Many of the music enthusiasts took it to Twitter to share their admiration, love and favourable reactions for the 'Love Story' on her new song that came up with a surprise.

One of her fans who identified herself with the handle name -Christina Crowley-Arklie praised the concept that the singer brought in this time.



While, another fan of hers, with handle name Leap Sean, tweeted a funny take on Taylor dressed as a man.



"Realizing I'll never get a man as hot as Taylor Swift dressed as a man," her tweet read.

Making a point to the fact that the just-released song was directed, starred, written by Swift herself, a twitter user, posted : "DIRECTED BY: TAYLOR SWIFT WRITTEN BY: TAYLOR SWIFT OWNED BY: TAYLOR SWIFT

STARRING: TAYLOR SWIFT"



Unbelievable by the transformation, another fan tweeted: "Me this morning waiting for Taylor Swift to appear in The Man music video not realizing I've been watching her the whole time:#TheManMusicVideo."



The new music video calls out the double standards to which women are usually subjected to. (ANI)

