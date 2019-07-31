Netizens share their fondest memory at CCD as a tribute to founder VG Siddhartha

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): Cafe Coffee Day not only revolutionised the culture of coffee in India with youngsters flocking the cafe frequently, but in the process, gave us some of the fondest memories of our life.

After the body of CCD founder VG Siddhartha was unearthed on Wednesday morning on the banks of Netravati river, netizens took to social media platform to pay tribute to the late founder.

From meeting their spouses for the first time over coffee to drafting their first business plan at the cafe, here's what twitterverse had to say.

A Twitter user wrote that he met his wife at CCD.

"I met my wife at #CafeCoffeeDay. That is just one story. There are millions of such beautiful stories across the nation. I don't agree that #VGSiddhartha failed as an entrepreneur," he tweeted



Another user claimed that CCD gave us the first experience of a cafe, and listed the occasions on which he used to go to the cafe.

"For a lot of us, #CafeCoffeeDay was the first experience of a cafe, so many first dates, meeting friends, just whiling away evenings during college, infact went on my first date with my wife to #CCD. A terrific brand with so many memories. You guys did great #RIPSiddhartha," he tweeted.



While some met their first date at the cafe, one user was introduced to the internet at CCD.

He wrote, "The first coffee day was an Internet cafe located in Brigade Road in Bangalore. I was introduced to the Internet there. The smell of coffee and the thrill of the Internet. India was changing! Here's hoping VG Siddhartha is found safe and sound."



Another Twitter user said he would visit the cafe before every exam to study with his then-girlfriend and present wife.

"#CCD memory, went there before every exam to study with then my girlfriend and now wife, havent scored any better before or after," he tweeted.



Admitting that she did know about CCD when she was called by her producer for a meeting at the cafe, another user wrote, "My first memory? I got a msg from my producer -oh ok, Ekta!- that our core team wd be meeting at CCD that evening & she'd drop in for a bit. Puzzled, I texted bk, what's CCD? Gawd, did I feel outdated when she replied, Cafe Coffee Day!!"



The 58-year-old businessman went missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru. He was spotted last on Monday evening at the Netravati Bridge where he had gone for a stroll.

A massive search operation involving multiple teams of police forces along with the Coast Guard and NDRF was being carried out since Tuesday to locate Siddhartha. Police had also deployed the dog squads and inflatable boats in the search operation and roped in local fishermen to search the river.

The last rights on India's 'Coffee King' was held earlier today at one of his coffee estates at his village in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka. (ANI)

