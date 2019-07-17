Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore

Never dreamed of something like this: Mandy Moore on maiden Emmy nomination

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:02 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Actor-singer Mandy Moore has finally made it to the Emmy's this year! The 'This Is Us' star has earned the nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series and is on cloud nine!
"It hasn't sunk in. Not sure if it ever will. I've never dreamed of something like this. I'm really blown away. To say this is unexpected is a huge understatement," Deadline quoted the actor as saying in a statement.
Moore has joined her co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia who have been repeatedly nominated.
While discussing on the show, Moore expressed that people love its nature and the show is just on the "middle ground" and there's a lot more to celebrate.
"I believe [the show] deserves to be right there with everyone else, I think people love the cathartic nature of our show during these very tumultuous, confusing, emotionally charged times where I feel like life itself is sort of forcing us to be on one side or the other. Our show is just this middle ground that shows there's more to celebrate," she added.
The 35-year-old essayed the role of Rebecca Pearson and Moore feels that the character is "finally getting her credit as a fellow superhero along with Jack."
She explained, "This last season we saw her grappling with being a widow and being a single parent and watching the kids go off to college and graduate and picking up the pieces of her shattered life to figure out what she was going to do next."
'This Is Us' season four is underway production and the actor teased fans that the premiere episode of the upcoming season is going to "surprise people in a really beautiful way". (ANI)

