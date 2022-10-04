New book claims Prince Harry turned down Prince William's effort to reconcile

London [UK], October 4 (ANI): A new book reveals the shocking reason Prince Harry ignored his brother Prince William in his reconciliation efforts.

According to New York Post, in the midst of the brothers' feud, author Valentine Low claimed that one stressful moment occurred when William and his wife Kate Middleton believed a now-infamous media appearance was a "deliberate attempt to knock the Cambridges out of the headlines."

William began to have concerns about the Sussexes' happiness in the royal family when Harry and Meghan Markle gave an interview to ITV during their 2019 tour of South Africa, realizing the family might be "in crisis."

One of the earliest public examples of Harry and Meghan's challenges as royals was their interview with ITV for their documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." In the royal limelight, Meghan spoke candidly about her hardships as a mother and newlywed. ITV's Tom Bradby even confronted Harry about his feud with his brother, which he did not deny.

"We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, as I know he will always be there for me," Prince Harry said in the documentary.



When Prince William and Kate were touring Pakistan, the interview dominated press coverage, and it unavoidably overshadowed their visit.

In the book, according to The Post, William allegedly arranged a meeting with Harry, who initially agreed in the hopes of making atonement after he and Markle levelled multiple allegations against the royal family.

According to the book, the Duke of Sussex changed his mind shortly after agreeing and refused the offer. When Harry asked William who he would inform about the meeting, William responded that the Prince's private secretary would need to be informed in order to put it on his calendar.

The book claims that Harry preferred they not go rather than run the risk of the visit being reported in the media because he was worried William's team would tell the press about it.

According to New York Post, five months before Harry and Meghan left the royal family and moved to Canada, Prince William made the effort to mend fences with his brother. (ANI)

