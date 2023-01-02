New Year: Mark Zuckerberg shares photo with pregnant wife, says "love coming in 2023"

Los Angeles [US], January 2 (ANI): 2023 is going to be a special year for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he and his wife Priscilla Chan are all set to embrace parenthood for the third time soon.

On Sunday, Mark wished everyone a happy new year with an adorable picture in which his wife is seen flaunting her baby bump. Mark can be seen caressing his wife's bump and looking at her.



"Happy New Year! Here's to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023," he captioned the post.

Mark also shared a candid moment with his daughter.

Netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes.

"Adorable picture," a social media user wrote.

"How cute. Congratulations in advance," another one wrote.

Mark and Priscilla are already parents to two daughters -- August (5) and Maxima (6).

In September 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child.

Taking to Instagram, Zuckerberg shared a picture of him and Priscilla and wrote, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year".

Zuckerberg and Priscilla began dating in 2003 after they met in a queue for the washroom at a party of the former's Harvard University fraternity. The couple moved in together in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012. (ANI)