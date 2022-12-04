Nick Cannon hospitalized after coming down with pneumonia

Washington [US], December 4 (ANI): American TV host and rapper Nick Cannon, who is set to welcome his 12th baby, has been hospitalized after coming down with pneumonia.

According to Deadline, an online entertainment news website, Canon confirmed the news on Instagram by posting a couple of selfies of himself in a hospital bed with a mask on.

In the caption, he wrote, "Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman... I promised myself I would never be back at this place again... But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else. Don't trip though, I don't need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever... it's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle."

"Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold-out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior," he added.

As per Deadline, Cannon was at the MSG with the comedy tour Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live where he performed alongside Rip Micheals, DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Justina Valentine, DJ D-Wrek and Emmanuel Hudson among others. (ANI)