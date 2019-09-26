Nick Cannon to host syndicated daytime talk show

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Actor Nick Cannon is all set to add another hosting gig to his schedule.

Cannon has been roped to host a nationally syndicated daytime talk show in 2020 with Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, reported Variety.

The actor will co-produce the show with his production company, Ncredible Entertainment.

"We are excited to be able to announce this collaboration with Nick, who has proven himself to be such a dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage and online platforms," said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein in a statement.

"The daytime audience got to see that firsthand earlier this year with his stellar performance guest hosting 'The Wendy Williams Show.' Now we can't wait to see Nick put his own unique stamp on talk and add daytime to his impressive list of accomplishments," the statement read further.

Cannon has spent over twenty years in the entertainment industry as a host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, deejay, philanthropist, children's book author, and activist.

"After leaving 'America's Got Talent,' I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show," Variety quoted Cannon.

"When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams' show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience," Cannon added. (ANI)

