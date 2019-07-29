Nick Cannon won't give pal Pete Davidson anymore dating advice

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Nick Cannon admitted that he will no longer offer his friend Pete Davidson dating advice.

Davidson stepped out with Kate Beckinsale earlier this year, on the actor's suggestion of dating an older woman, after splitting from fiancee Ariana Grande in October, reported US Weekly.

Nick Cannon said in February during Wendy Williams talk show that he was having "cougar conversations" with his friend, who was dating 20-year senior, Beckinsale back then.

"I will take credit for it," he said about the relationship between Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale that began at a Golden Globe awards after-party in January and parted ways just after four months.

"I'm the one who told him, 'Get you an older woman, man!' I said that. Leave them little pop stars alone! An old woman knows what she wants! She plays no games. That's what I'm talking about. Get you somebody older! ," Cannon admitted.

However, when asked recently about what type of girl his friend must date now, and whether she should be someone who's out of the spotlight, Cannon just laughed.

"I'd have to take that advice myself. You know what I mean? So long as he's happy. That's what I tell them. It doesn't matter if they're in the limelight or not in the limelight" he told US Weekly. (ANI)

