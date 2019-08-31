Nick Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Nick Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Nick Jonas collaborates with designer John Varvatos, launches 'Villa One' tequila

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:41 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Nick Jonas who is on cloud nine after his first MTV Video Music Award for 'Sucker', refuses to climb down the ladder of success.
Apart from the award, the singer of the boyband walked the red carpet at fashion designer John Varvatos's Bowery Street flagship boutique, to celebrate the launch of 'Villa One,' a tequila brand as part of the ongoing partnership between the designer and singer, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The 26-year-old singer who does not believe in co-incidences said, "Everything that's happened these last few days, from being at the VMAs the other night to these two concerts at MSG and now this party, all seems like it was meant to happen together, to come together in a really magical moment."
While Nick aced the red carpet with wife Priyanka Chopra, who wore a white blazer style mini dress, slipped into the party alongside his brothers and their wives -- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and Kevin and Danielle Jonas.
"We've just become friends and love working on stuff together," Varvatos explained to the outlet about the partnership. "Nick is 26, but he never seems that young when you're talking to him. I always describe him as an old soul, because he brings such maturity and wisdom to everything he does."
Varvatos and Jonas collaborated on a limited-edition collection consisting of leather jackets, knits and other pieces that debuted in Spring 2018, followed by a fragrance, both under a label they've dubbed JV x NJ.
"We had thought of doing a tequila, so we went down to Mexico to a distillery run by Arturo Fuentes, the man considered the godfather of tequila," Varvatos said.
"It turned into this really amazing journey and learning experience over five or six months so we could experience every taste and scent in the process of creating a tequila we really loved. It's a bit like creating a fragrance - you know what you like, and you just have to figure out how to get there." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:34 IST

Britney Spears chops long blond tresses; sports new look for date night

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): American pop singer Britney Spears bids adieu to her long traces and opted a more subdued look for a recent date with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:12 IST

Billie Eilish slams magazine for using her photoshopped image as cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish is highly disappointed with a magazine that used an odd cover photo showcasing her as a bald, topless, cyborg-like person.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:50 IST

R. Kelly's lawyers file emergency motion asking his transfer out...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): R. Kelly's lawyers have filed an emergency motion stating that the singer should be released from solitary confinement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:03 IST

Anna Camp, Skylar Astin finalise their divorce

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Actors Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have finalised their divorce.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:44 IST

Kim Kardashian announces Kanye West's new album 'Jesus Is King'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Singer-rapper Kanye West will soon drop his new album 'Jesus is King', revealed his wife Kim Kardashian.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:03 IST

Actor Melissa Errico saves man who fell onto subway tracks

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor-singer Melissa Errico turned into a saviour for a man who fell onto the subway tracks in Manhattan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:39 IST

'Saaho' reviews: Fans compare it with 'Avengers: Endgame', hail...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Prabhas, who left fans mesmerised with his performance in 'Baahubali', has surely put his best foot forward in his latest release 'Saaho' which hit theatres on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:28 IST

Here's when you can watch 'Terminator: Dark Fate'!

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Make some space in your calendar this fall as the release date of Tim Miller's 'Terminator: Dark Fate' is finally out!

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:00 IST

'Mission Mangal' is unstoppable, crosses 175 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): 'Mission Mangal' is continuing its winning streak at the box-office! The multi-starrer flick has surpassed the Rs. 175 crore mark in just 14 days of its run.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:17 IST

Hrithik, Tiger's action packed film 'War' filmed in seven countries

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film 'WAR' which is making noise because of its fiery action, is also gaining prominence because of stunning locations featured in the film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:50 IST

Emilia Clarke, Rose Leslie are being 'robbed blind' by monkeys in India!

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): 'Mother of Dragons' Daenerys Targaryen and Ygritte are currently in India! Well, not the characters but the actors who play the parts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:40 IST

To celebrate 'Saaho' release, Prabhas fans pour milk on actor's cutout

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): It is no secret that Prabhas isn't treated just as an actor or a superstar down South. Such is the craze for the actor that people go all out to shower their love on him and his films.

Read More
iocl