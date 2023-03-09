Nick Jonas collaborates with 'Maan meri jaan' fame singer King, deets inside

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): 'Maan Meri Jaan' fame artiste King is all set to collaborate with American singer Nick Jonas.

The two artists announced the news in a joint Instagram post, along with a poster for their collaboration.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CphJcRlIfZE/?hl=en

Nick and King have joined hands for a new version of 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)'.

"'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' is out this Friday! Link in bio to pre-save," the caption of the post read.



"Let's go," Nick Jonas wrote in the comment section.

Priyanka Chopra also cheered for her husband Nick Jonas on his collaboration with the Indian artist and shared the poster of the track on her Instagram story.

"Congratulations," Priyanka wrote on Instagram Story.

Fans also expressed their excitement.

"Woah...can't wait," a social media user commented.

"Super excited for the track," another one wrote.

King, popularly known as Arpan Kumar Chandel, has delivered several hit songs in his career, including 'Tu Aake Dekhle' and 'Maan Meri Jaan,' which received a lot of love from the listeners. His collaboration with Nick Jonas is indeed a cherry on the cake. (ANI)

