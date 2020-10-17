Nicki Minaj, Drake reveal their sons will have playdates 'soon'

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): Rapper Nicki Minaj recently revealed that she wants her baby boy to hang out with Drake's 3-year-old son, Adonis.

According to Us Weekly, the 37-year-old 'The Queen Radio' host, rapped about the little ones' future bond on Friday, She sang, 'Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)' with Sada Baby, which Minaj recorded while nine months pregnant.

"To be honest, I hope one day, we do a playdate with Adonis," the new mom said in a verse.



The 33-year-old Canadian rapper posted the song to his Instagram Story on Friday(local time), writing, "Playdates soon come @nickiminaj."

In June 2018, Drake confirmed that he had become a father, eight months after Sophie Brussaux gave birth to Adonis.

"Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it's not a maybe / That s**t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine. [My mom], Sandi [Graham], used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S**t, we only met two times, two times," the Canadian star revealed in 'March 14' at the time.

As for Minaj, news broke in September that she and husband Kenneth Petty had welcomed their first child. The Grammy nominee confirmed the news on Thursday (local time) and revealed the infant's sex.

The 'Bang Bang' rapper captioned an Instagram slideshow of cards from her famous friends, "Thank you to Queen B[eyonce], Kim [Kardashian] & [Kanye West], Riccardo Tisci, Winnie [Harlow], Karol [G] & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo [sic] boy in the whole wide world." (ANI)

