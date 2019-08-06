Nico Tortorella to star in third 'Walking Dead' series

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Actor Nico Tortorella has been roped in to star in the third series of 'Walking Dead'.

Tortorella will essay the role of Felix, described as a man of his word who isn't afraid to fight for others' safety and acceptance, reported Variety.

He is currently a part of 'Younger,' and will continue on the show, besides starring in 'Walking Dead'.

Tortorella joins previously announced cast members Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Annet Mahendru and Aliyah Royale.

The series, produced and distributed by AMC Studios, is set to premiere on AMC in spring 2020.

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the series is co-created by Scott Gimple and writer and producer Matt Negrete. (ANI)

